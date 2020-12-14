Closing arguments expected today in trial of woman charged with killing newborn grandson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Closing arguments are expected today in the trial of a woman charged with drowning her newborn grandson.

The defense rested Friday morning following the testimony of Dr. Laljit Sidhu in the trial of Beant Dhillon. Dhillon testified her husband forbade her from calling 911 after their daughter gave birth back in November 2018 inside their southwest Bakersfield home.

The baby died, Dhillon said, and her husband and a nephew buried the body in the backyard. Dhillon says she never harmed the baby, but prosecutors allege she drowned the newborn to avoid the shame an unwed daughter’s pregnancy would bring the family.

Dhillon faces a sentence of life in prison if convicted.