Attorneys argue over whether Howard shot her ex in self-defense or decided to kill him for molesting their teen daughter.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kelly Rees Pitts molested girls and administered brutal beatings to ex-girlfriend Wendy Howard.

Nevertheless, he was entitled to the same rights under the law as any other person, prosecutor Eric Smith said Wednesday.

He said Pitts should be in prison.

“He should not be dead,” Smith said. “He should not be buried 6 feet under.”

Believing Tehachapi police wouldn’t be able to obtain enough information to convict Pitts for molesting her daughter, Howard decided to handle matters by herself and fatally shot Pitts during a confrontation outside her Tehachapi home June 5, 2019, Smith said during his closing argument at Howard’s murder trial. He asked the jury to find her guilty of Pitts’ homicide.

Howard delivered vigilante justice, Smith said. He said Pitts “absolutely” was a child molester and abuser, but Howard didn’t have the right to take his life.

“That’s not something that’s acceptable, to do it on your own,” the prosecutor said.

Howard faces up to 50 years to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder. The jury can consider lesser charges including second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter.

Defense attorney Tony Lidgett argued Pitts was a “madman, animal, monster” who victimized children and treated women like they were objects he could treat however he wanted. It may not be politically correct to say it, Lidgett said, but some people deserve to die.

The attorney showed jurors photos of Bayley Frost, the daughter of Howard and Pitts, at the age when Pitts molested her. He showed photos of Miranda Frost, Howard’s eldest daughter, whom Pitts molested years ago. That molestation was reported but charges never filed due to insufficient evidence.

Lidgett said he’s “baffled” why first- and-second-degree murder charges are even filed. When they dated in the early 2000s, Pitts beat Howard with a baseball bat while she was pregnant, choked her and attempted to rape her, Lidgett said. She knew what he was capable of when she confronted him before the shooting.

He argued his client had an intent to defend herself, not to kill. She had other rounds left in the gun and could have kept firing but didn’t. She stopped firing when Pitts no longer was a threat, Lidgett said.

“We have no idea in what order anything occurred,” Lidgett said. All that’s known, he said, is Howard pulled the gun as she backed away from Pitts because “she’s scared.” The threat was real to her.

“All Wendy talked about in this case was the fear she had of him,” Lidgett said.

The question, he said, is did she have a right to self-defense or not? Has the prosecution proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Smith will present a rebuttal argument at 1:30 p.m.