BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 6-week-old boy had dozens of fractures, most of them to his ribs.

“He had more fractures in his newborn body than days he had been alive,” Deputy District Attorney Janae Knallay said. The child recovered.

Knallay told jurors the boy’s parents are responsible: the father, Jorge Millan, inflicted the brutal injuries while his mother, Elizabeth Jara, did nothing to protect the child. The rib fractures resulted from squeezing the child’s chest, which Knallay said Millan did multiple times on different dates.

Millan intended to kill the child, she said, and the method he chose was slow and painful.

During her closing argument Monday at the parents’ trial, Knallay asked the jury to find both guilty of attempted murder, torture and felony child cruelty for the injuries to the boy, and misdemeanor child cruelty in connection with their then-1-year-old daughter, who lived with them in a filthy, cockroach-infested home in Wasco.

Knallay will finish her closing argument this afternoon, then defense attorneys will have their turn. The case could go to the jury by the end of the day.

Millan, 23, and Jara, 22, were arrested in May 2021 after the baby was taken to a hospital.

The boy, in addition to fractures, had bruises covering his body and burns to his feet that appeared to have been caused by a lighter, according to testimony. The couple’s daughter was uninjured; the boy, Knallay said, had been targeted.

She said the only explanation is that Millan, for whatever reason, hated his son. And his wife, who testified to seeing injuries and hearing the boy scream when Millan went to his crib at night, allowed the abuse to happen, the prosecutor said. X-rays revealed the injuries occurred over a period of weeks; they were in various stages of healing.

“What these defendants did was nothing short of inhumane,” Knallay said.

The couple and their children lived at the home of Millan’s parents, where deputies found dog feces dotting the floors, roaches crawling the walls, a sink overflowing with dirty dishes, exposed wiring and clutter everywhere. Both the son and daughter were placed in protective custody.

This article will be updated.