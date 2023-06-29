BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Brian Pardue was given an out, a prosecutor said.

He had been communicating on an online dating app with “Sidney,” a decoy account run by a Kern County sheriff’s investigator. After the conversation turned sexually graphic, Sidney told him she was 16.

“Is that an issue. If it is, I’m sorry,” the decoy account wrote Pardue.

In writing that message, prosecutor Ken Russell said, the investigator gave Pardue a chance to back out. Instead of ending the conversation, however, Pardue continued writing sexually graphic messages, told the decoy to say she’s 18 and tried to persuade her to meet in person, Russell said.

Russell, in his closing argument Thursday, asked a jury to find Pardue guilty of two felonies: attempting to communicate with and arrange a meeting with a minor for a sex act.

Pardue’s attorneys — Jared Thompson and Kyle J. Humphrey — have argued their client was engaging in role-playing during his communication with the Sidney account on July 3, 2020. Pardue’s account identified him as “Anna,” a 48-year-old woman, and he chatted with numerous adults online that day, creating sexual scenarios.

17 News is live-tweeting the proceedings.

The dating app Pardue used was for adults only — and the sheriff’s investigator’s profile also indicated it was created by an adult, Humphrey said during his closing. Both men were role-playing, yet Pardue is facing criminal charges for his actions.

“Fantasy is not a crime,” Humphrey told the jury. His closing is ongoing.

This article will be updated.