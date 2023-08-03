Darius Key is charged with murder in connection with a shooting on Clifton Street.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder and attempted murder in a southeast Bakersfield shooting had his arraignment postponed Thursday so the Kern County Public Defender’s Office can check if it has a conflict representing him.

Darius Key is due back in court on Aug. 10. He’s being held without bail.

The circumstances of the case make Key eligible for the death penalty, a court commissioner said.

Key, 40, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Feb. 11 shooting that killed Johnasen Lee Crummie, 27, and seriously wounded another man on Clifton Street, police said. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Richardi at 661-326-3858 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.