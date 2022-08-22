BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — She had already handed out a cigarette to a woman when a man approached and asked for one, too.

The woman refused and turned away when she felt a blow to the back of the head, she told sheriff’s deputies. She said she turned around and saw the man holding a hammer.

She ran home and called 911 and later identified Christopher Soto as the man who assaulted her on July 11, according to court documents.

Soto, 30, is held without bail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon plus other charges — including burglary and vandalism — filed in separate cases. His next hearing is Sept. 16.

According to the documents, there was redness and a scrape to the back of the woman’s head. The alleged assault happened on Inyo Street in Mojave.