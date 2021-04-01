CHP urging attentive driving during Distracted Driving Awareness Month campaign

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to drive with their full attention on the road.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and cellphones, electronics and food or drink can all lead to drivers failing to pay attention as they head to their destination, officers said.

“Driving safely requires your full attention,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “Distractions put

you and others on the road at risk. Together, with our traffic safety partners, enforcement, and the

cooperation of the motoring public, we can save lives and eliminate this dangerous behavior on

California’s roadways.”

A total of 3,142 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2019 nationwide, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That same year in California there were at least 18,698 crashes from distracted driving that resulted in 108 deaths and more than 13,500 injuries.