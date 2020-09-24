CHP to hold pedestrian safety operations in Oildale and East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Motorists and pedestrians who fail to yield right-of-way or otherwise break the law will be the targets of a California Highway Patrol operation Friday in Oildale and East Bakersfield.

Officers will be at heavily-traveled crosswalks where there have been a number of pedestrian deaths and injuries, according to a CHP release. Officers in plain clothes will cross the street while uniformed officers monitor the crosswalks for those who fail to yield right-of-way.

“The CHP is conducting this public awareness and enforcement program to educate and encourage members of the community to develop and maintain safe practices while driving, walking and bicycling throughout Kern County,” the release said.