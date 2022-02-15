CHP: Suspect vehicle in crash that killed Angel Berumen was moved to another location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The pickup authorities say fatally struck 16-year-old Angel Berumen was moved from a garage to another location about 14 miles away in an apparent attempt to keep it hidden, according to a court filing.

A Spanish-language interpreter assists Juan Rodelas Ortega during his arraignment.

Investigators say surveillance video shows the pickup travel to a home after the crash and park in a garage. A Lexus at that residence leaves minutes later and drives by the crash scene, according to the filing. It doesn’t stop.

A warrant filed by California Highway Patrol investigators says the footage helped track down the truck believed to have hit Berumen at about 6:22 a.m. on Jan. 25. as he rode a skateboard east on Niles Street near Brentwood Drive. Berumen was taken to Kern Medical then airlifted to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera where he later died.

Five people have been charged in the case: Juan Rodelas Ortega, 48, the alleged driver; Liliana Cidrojas, 49; Anahy Gisselle Rodelas, 21; Osbaldo Quintero-Ortega, 22; and Juan Quintero-Ramirez. The others are suspected of having helped Ortega after the crash.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled Friday.

Surveillance video from a camera on Greenwood Drive captured Berumen skateboard along the south edge of Niles Street as he approaches Valencia Drive at 6:16 a.m., the warrant says. He passes Valencia Drive while a car approaches Niles Street from southbound Valencia Drive.

The car stops for a red light and a pickup stops behind it, according to the warrant. The two vehicles then turn east onto Niles Street.

The car heads toward Brentwood Drive when the footage shows its brake lights activate, according to the filing. The pickup merges to the left of the car and into the fast lane of Niles Street near Brentwood Drive. It passes the car and then its brake lights activate.

The car continues east on Niles Street and the pickup stops at the scene, the warrant says.

“An unknown party or object is seen passing behind the pickup multiple times while it is stopped for a short period of time,” the filing says. “The pickup then proceeds eastbound on Niles Street and makes a southbound turn onto Park Drive.”

More video, taken by a home surveillance camera, shows the truck travel west on Franklin Avenue and come to a stop just east of Greenwood Drive at 6:23 a.m., according to the warrant. The driver gets out and walks to the front of the truck. He returns to the driver seat and makes a left turn onto Greenwood Drive, the filing says.

As the truck approaches a home in the 2200 block of Greenwood Drive, a Lexus backs out of the driveway, the document says. The truck pulls into the driveway and enters the garage.

Three minutes later, the Lexus is seen on two surveillance cameras traveling to the scene of the crash, according to the warrant. It travels past without stopping.

“Based on the video, the timing of the truck returning and the Lexus moving from the driveway to allow the truck to go into the garage . . . I believe the driver of the truck communicated with a person from (the home) after the collision and before arriving back (home),” the warrant says.

Undercover officers determined the truck was no longer in Greenwood Drive garage as of Feb. 1, according to the warrant. Investigators contacted the home’s occupants two days later and were told by Osbaldo Quintero-Ortega the pickup had been moved into a garage on Boswellia Drive, the filing says.

The Boswellia Drive home is rented by Quintero-Ortega’s father, Juan Quintero-Ramirez, according to the warrant.