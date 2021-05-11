CHP: Shooting and chase occurred after driver intentionally crashed Mercedes into other vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people driving with a baby in East Bakersfield say another car intentionally hit them early Tuesday and a passenger fired multiple shots at them, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victims sped off and made their way onto Highway 58 where more shots were fired at them, they told officers. Multiple bullet holes were located in the vehicle but the couple and baby were uninjured, according to the CHP.

The initial shooting happened around 1 a.m. at Potomac and Mt. Vernon avenues.

The victims were driving west on Potomac Avenue when an older model silver Mercedes deliberately hit their vehicle, they told the CHP. The Mercedes’ right front passenger got out wearing a black ski mask and fired a handgun at them, they said.

The Mercedes then chased them to Highway 58 and more shots were fired, the CHP said.

Anyone who heard or saw shots fired in the area of Potomac Avenue and Mt. Vernon Avenue, or by Highway 58 near Oswell Street, is asked to call the Bakersfield CHP office at 661-396-6600. The Mercedes will have collision damage and blue paint transfer to the right front fender and bumper, officers said.

More top stories on KGET.com