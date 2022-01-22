CHP seizes marijuana from vehicle at Stoner Drive in Buttonwillow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP officers in Buttonwillow seized nearly 100 pounds of marijuana Saturday afternoon from a vehicle at Stoner Drive.

CHP tells 17 News an officer noticed a driver in a vehicle driving next to another in what looked like a speed contest on Stockdale Highway. The officer decided to pull over the driver in a BMW after seeing the vehicle had expired registration and illegally tinted windows.

The vehicle was stopped at Stockdale Highway and — that’s right — Stoner Drive.

When the officer approached the vehicle, according to CHP, the officer noticed a strong smell of marijuana. Officers searched the vehicle and found approximately 90 pounds of marijuana in the backseat and the trunk.

The man in the vehicle was cited for alleged marijuana possession and vehicle violations and released, CHP Officer Adam Johnson said.

In a Facebook post, CHP in Buttonwillow asked its followers for one-liners on the bust.