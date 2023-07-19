BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol recovered 103 stolen catalytic converters and arrested two people allegedly connected to the theft during a traffic stop in Kern County, according to officials.

According to CHP officials, an officer stopped a Toyota Camry for a traffic violation on Interstate 5 near Highway 119 around 12:40 a.m. on July 18.

The officer allegedly saw several catalytic converters in plain sight in the rear compartment during the traffic stop, according to CHP.

Courtesy: CHP Courtesy: CHP

The catalytic converters allegedly had angled cuts on them that are consistent with theft.

During a search officers allegedly found 103 catalytic converters within the Toyota Camry with angled cuts, according to CHP.

Both occupants, one from Oakley and the other from San Jose, of the Toyota Camry were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of stolen property.