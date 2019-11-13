CHP searching for SUV involved in deadly hit and run

Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is searching for a tan Nissan Armada that hit a pedestrian, inflicting fatal injuries, then fled the scene.

The incident occurred at about 9:28 p.m. Oct. 26 on Roberts Lane at Higgins Drive in Oildale, according to the CHP.

The CHP has released surveillance video of the SUV captured on a camera at the Empire gas station on Roberts Lane.

Anyone with information regarding this crash or the whereabouts of the Nissan/driver is asked to call the Bakersfield CHP Office at 396-6600.