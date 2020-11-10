CHP searching for driver who fled crash that injured 3

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The driver of a sport utility vehicle involved in a collision that injured three people Monday night fled the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Jose Flores-Rocha, 21, of Delano is wanted in connection with a crash that occurred about 10:30 p.m. at Highway 155 and Driver Road, officers said. Flores-Rocha was driving a Chevy Tahoe north on Driver Road and failed to stop at a stop sign.

The Tahoe entered the intersection directly in the path of a Honda Accord traveling east on Highway 155, according to the CHP. The Accord struck the driver’s side of the Tahoe, which then hit a power pole and a pistachio tree.

The three people in the Accord, ages 22, 17 and 11, suffered minor to major injuries and were taken to Kern Medical, officers said.

Anyone with information regarding Flores-Rocha’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield CHP office at 661-396-6600.