CHP officer charged in online child sex sting said sexually explicit conversations were ‘just fantasies’: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local California Highway Patrol officer arrested in an undercover online child sex sting told detectives the sexually graphic conversations he engaged in were “just fantasies” and he never would have met the decoy in person, according to court documents.

The officer, Brian Pardue, 52, was one of 15 people arrested during an undercover operation where detectives posed as children online. The others include two registered sex offenders and a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation employee.

On July 3, Pardue contacted a detective posing as a teen girl on a dating app, according to court filings. Pardue identified himself as a 48-year-old woman named “Anna” and began asking sexually explicit questions. He continued making graphic comments after being told the decoy was 16 years old, the documents say.

Pardue later continued the conversation under his own name, the documents say, then alternated between accounts with his name and that of “Anna.” “Anna” told the teen that “Brian” was her husband, and asked the decoy if she would like to engage in sex acts with them, according to the filings.

Related Content CDCR employee arrested in online child sex sting made graphic comments and tried to meet person he believed was 15-year-old girl

Plans were made to meet, but Pardue canceled because his daughter was coming over, the documents say.

Interviewed by detectives, Pardue admitted engaging in the conversations as both “Anna” and “Brian”, according to the filings. He said the profile he talked to indicated it was that of an 18-year-old girl. Detectives told him the decoy said they were 16, and that he repeatedly asked the decoy to say they were 18 instead.

Pardue told detectives online chats were his “release” as he had not been intimate with his wife in a long time. The “Anna” account was named after a girlfriend, he said. Pardue’s wife — who detectives said was not involved in the conversations — said the profile picture for “Anna” was possibly someone her husband had cheated on her with in 2018, according to the documents.

He never would have met the decoy in person, Pardue told detectives.

“Pardue said the conversations were just fantasies and not real,” an investigator wrote in the documents. “(A detective) said that those same conversations are what get kids lured, kidnapped and raped.”

Pardue has pleaded not guilty to contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense and is next due in court Sept. 15.