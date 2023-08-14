BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the California Highway Patrol arrested 51 people over the weekend and recovered hundreds of stolen items valued at over $50,000.

Officials say, officers conducted three “Blitz” operations on Aug. 12 and 13 in Kern and Fresno counties and recovered 697 allegedly stolen items valued at $58,000.

The 51 people were detained and arrested on suspicion of organized retail crime, grand theft, petty theft, criminal conspiracy, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen vehicle, CHP said.

Anyone with information about possibly stolen merchandise from retailers is asked to contact CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force at CHP-ORCTF-Central@chp.ca.gov.