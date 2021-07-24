Pursuit suspect taken into custody following standoff in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man suspected of recklessly driving a motorcycle was arrested after he led CHP officers on a pursuit and barricaded himself inside his home Saturday night in Oildale.

CHP said they received a call about a reckless motorcycle rider near Meadow Ridge Avenue. A CHP officer saw the motorcyclist and tried to pull him over. They followed the rider to the home on Meadow Ridge Avenue and called for backup from the sheriff’s office.

CHP officers and Kern County deputies surrounded the home for an hour asking the suspect to come out. CHP officials said the man ran outside and made threats to officers outside the home.

Sheriff’s deputies used pepper balls to subdue the man. Officers entered the home and took the man into custody.

The unidentified man was taken to a hospital for treatment before being taken to jail for evading officers and making threats, according to CHP.