CHP: K9 finds approximately 45 Kilos of cocaine in car’s trunk on Hwy 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A K-9 officer with the California Highway Patrol found approximately 45 kilos of cocaine in the trunk of a car on Highway 99 Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m. an officer pulled over a white Toyota Camry for speeding on Highway 99 near Sandrini Road, according to CHP. During the traffic stop, the officer noticed “several indicators of criminal activity.”

At that time the officer deployed K-9 Officer Bart to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle, CHP said in a statement. During the “sniff” Bart alerted the officer of the presence of drugs near the trunk of the vehicle.

The officer searched the vehicle and located approximately 45 kilos of cocaine in the trunk of the vehicle, according to the highway patrol.

A 29-year-old from Fresno was arrested and booked, according to CHP.