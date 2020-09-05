CHP investigating shooting on Hwy. 58 east of Mt. Vernon Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that happened this morning on Highway 58.

The department said at around 5 a.m., officers were sent to the area of eastbound 58 east of Mt. Vernon Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers learned that several shots had been fired at a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The department said there were two bullet holes in the vehicle, both on the passenger side. The vehicle was occupied by a family of eight, none of whom were hurt in the shooting.

The suspect vehicle is described as being a possibly green Hyundai sedan that was last seen exiting Highway 58 eastbound before re-entering the 58 from Oswell Street, according to the CHP. There was no description of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Bakersfield CHP Office at 661-396-6600.