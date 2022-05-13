BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible DUI following a police chase involving a commercial truck on Friday in northwest Bakersfield.

Deputies received reports of someone driving a commercial truck pulling a cement mixer erratically in the area of Hageman Road and Renfro Road. The driver constantly stopped and threw bags of concrete into the roadway. CHP said it is unclear if the driver stole the vehicle.

Deputies located the truck at 7th Standard Road and Santa Fey Way, but the driver led the chase back into town near Jewetta Avenue and Hageman Road.

During the chase, the driver attempted to ram into an officer on a motorcycle, but the officer was able to avoid a collision. The driver made a last-ditch effort to cross a railroad track near Jewetta Avenue and Rosedale Highway, but the truck got stuck on the tracks, according to CHP.

The driver exited the vehicle and tried to run westbound along Rosedale Highway. They entered the backyards of a few houses but were ultimately taken into custody without incident at Mockingbird Court and Lone Oak Drive, officials said.

No one was injured during the incident.

CHP Sergeant Richard Pierce attributes the arrest to community tips helping them locate the suspect and the Bakersfield Police Department’s help securing a perimeter.



