CHP finds drugs and unregistered handgun in car of man arrested in Interstate 5 crash, report says

LEBEC, Calif. (KGET) — A crash at the Lebec off-ramp of northbound Interstate 5 was caused by a man authorities say was driving while impaired and in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, Xanax, concentrated hash oil and an unregistered handgun.

The California Highway Patrol was called to the crash at 3:35 a.m. Saturday and found that Brady Haymond, 20, crashed a Subaru Legacy into the back of an SUV, according to a court document. The impact pushed the SUV off the edge of the east roadway, and the Legacy came to a rest within the off-ramp.

Officers performed field sobriety tests on Haymond and placed him under arrest for being under the influence, the court filing says.

The officers then searched the vehicle.

Cocaine, meth, Xanax, gram scales and an unregistered handgun with a high-capacity magazine were found in a backpack in the back seat, according to the document.

Additionally, a “large quantity” of Xanax pills were found in a plastic bag in the trunk along with a bag containing blue pills, the document said. Officers also found concentrated hash oil in the trunk. A further search of the car turned up a plastic bottle of prescription cough syrup and small plastic bags labeled “stay high.”

Prosecutors filed a total of 11 charges — including eight felonies — against Haymond, all gun- or drug-related.

He’s held in custody on $142,500 bail and is next scheduled to appear in court Nov. 13.