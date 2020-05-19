CHP cites 15 drivers, arrests two, impounds one car in weekend street-racing enforcement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The California Highway Patrol conducted street-racing enforcement over the weekend.

From Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17, a total of 27 enforcement stops were made.

CHP said out of the 27, 15 citations were handed out to drivers. Two were arrested for DUI and one vehicle was impounded.

“Street racing is always illegal and extremely dangerous,” said CHP. “The public’s assistance is essential to stopping street racing.”

Anyone with information regarding street racing activity is asked to call 911.  

