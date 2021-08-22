CHP, Bakersfield police make multiple arrests, impound 11 vehicles during joint operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Law enforcement made multiple arrests, seized 11 vehicles, and recovered two stolen vehicles during a joint street racing enforcement operation Saturday night.

California Highway Patrol and the Bakersfield Police Department conducted an illegal street racing operation in the Bakersfield area on the night of Aug. 21, CHP officials said.

According to CHP, 11 vehicles were impounded, 21 were cited, and 11 were cited and released. Authorities also made one DUI arrest, a felony arrest, two misdemeanor warrant-related arrests and recovered two stolen vehicles during the operation.

“Street racing is an incredibly dangerous activity for those involved and innocent bystanders,” CHP Bakersfield said in details posted on its Facebook page.

You are asked to call 911 if you suspect street racing or burnouts in your area.