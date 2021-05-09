CHP, Bakersfield police arrest 4, seize firearm in illegal street racing crackdown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four people were arrested, one firearm was seized and a reported stolen vehicle was recovered during a Saturday night illegal street racing enforcement operation in Bakersfield, officials said.

Bakersfield police said its officers and CHP officers conducted the illegal street racing crackdown in the Bakersfield area on May 8 between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday.

In all BPD said four people were arrested, one firearm was seized, one stolen vehicle was seized, officers issued 49 citations and impounded 20 vehicles.

“The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol are committed to ensuring traffic safety on our roadways and will continue our zero-tolerance enforcement efforts in an attempt to curb illegal street racing and reckless driving,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information on street racing or reckless driving is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.