A 70-year-old man imprisoned for the 1976 kidnapping of a bus full of children in Chowchilla, Calif., was granted parole Friday.

In 1976, Frederick Newhall Woods and two other men kidnapped a school bus with 26 children and a bus driver inside, and demanded $5 million dollars in ransom.

All 27 hostages were taken more than 100 miles away, placed into a moving truck and buried alive in a quarry owned by Woods’ father.

After 16 hours underground, the driver and the children dug themselves out and escaped as the kidnappers were sleeping.

Woods was granted parole Friday. It was his 18th parole hearing since 1982.