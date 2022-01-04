Children taken into protective custody after woman allegedly threatened to stab boyfriend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies took two children into protective custody on Christmas Day after a woman allegedly threatened to stab her boyfriend with a knife and hit him with a chair.

It’s not the first time Brittany Aguinaga has been involved in incidents of domestic violence with Jonathan Galindo, the father of the children, according to a document filed in Superior Court by sheriff’s investigators.

“Brittany has put her children in danger on more than one occasion involving her resisting arrest,” the court filing says. “Brittany also has two prior (sic) for domestic violence and fighting with Jonathan while the children are in the residence.

“Obviously, this creates a dangerous environment for the children and the ongoing domestic violence is causing trauma to the young children.”

The document goes on to say there was a restraining order filed last year to keep Aguinaga away from Galindo.

“Jonathan continually violates the restraining order and allows Brittany back into the residence, knowing she is a violent person towards him and the children,” it says.

In the Christmas Day incident, deputies were told Aguinaga grabbed a knife during an argument and threatened to stab Galindo at their apartment on Victor Street, according to the filing.

She then picked up a chair, the filing says. Galindo restrained her.

Aguinaga took the children and the knife into a bedroom and barricaded herself inside, the document says.

When deputies arrived, Aguinaga refused to leave the room and spoke with them through an open window, the filing says. She refused to let the children leave.

“I believe Brittany did this in an attempt to stop deputies from arresting her and using force against her,” an investigator wrote.

Eventually, both children got to safety, the filing says.

As of Tuesday, no charges had been filed against Aguinaga in connection with that incident.

On another occasion last year, deputies were called to Aguinaga’s home to a report of domestic violence and contacted her while she was on a bed with the children, according to the filing.

She refused to get up and deputies used force to take her into custody as she repeatedly tried reaching into a back pocket, the document says. Deputies found a knife in the pocket.