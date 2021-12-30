Child said father hit him with belt and cord for opening donated presents early: warrant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three of Ralfeal Torrez’s children had visible injuries when police were called to a Bakersfield home the day after Christmas.

An 8-year-old boy bore the most serious injuries: “significant bruising” on his neck with finger impressions visible as if he’d been choked, police say in a warrant filed in Superior Court. He also had bruises on his shoulder and back.

The child told police Torrez — a veteran who received a slew of donated items from community groups last week — hit him with a belt and cord after catching them opening Christmas presents early, according to the warrant.

Another boy, 9, had bruising to a buttock and his right leg, according to the warrant, and a 6-year-old boy had possible scratching on his face and redness on his legs.

“The injuries officers observed on the children, especially (the 8-year-old), were of such a serious nature that they constitute the infliction of unjustifiable physical pain and/or willful injury of the children’s health,” an investigator wrote in the warrant.

Torrez, 42, has pleaded not guilty to two felony and two misdemeanor charges of willful cruelty to a child. He’s due back in court Jan. 11.

Police say in the warrant Torrez’s ex, Cassandra Warnell — the mother of the children — called them after picking the children up at an agreed upon location and noticing the injuries. She said Torrez has full custody and she has visitation including holidays.

In a jailhouse interview Wednesday, Torrez said he grabbed one of his sons by the neck because the boy wasn’t listening to him in Walmart. He said he didn’t know how another child, who he said had a split lip, became injured.

Torrez is formerly homeless and recently moved from transitional housing to an apartment.

CityServe and Honor Flight Kern County collected donations to help furnish the apartment, and provided toys for the children.

Cameras were on hand as the items were delivered to Torrez. Congressman Kevin McCarthy made an appearance.

At his arraignment, Torrez was served a criminal protective order barring him from contact with his children.

The groups that organized the donations said, if Torrez is convicted, all donated items except the children’s toys will be given to other veterans.