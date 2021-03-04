Child safe following carjacking in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child was found safe following a carjacking Thursday afternoon in East Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said they received a report of a vehicle that was stolen with a 3-year-old child inside at the Family Dollar on Niles Street at 3:45 p.m.

About 20 minutes later, deputies were called for a suspicious vehicle with a child inside it in the 1000 block of Bernard Street. The child was the same 3-year-old that was in the reported stolen vehicle earlier from the Family Dollar store.

The sheriff’s office said no arrests have been made and no suspect description was available.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.