BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man who allegedly told police there was nothing wrong with viewing child pornography in the privacy of his home had his preliminary hearing postponed to November.

Originally scheduled for later this month, the preliminary hearing for Mark Bellino is now set for Nov. 13, according to Kern County Superior Court records.

Bellino, 66, was arrested April 30 after a search warrant was served at his home in the 300 block of E Street. Investigators received a report that images of child pornography had been uploaded by an IP address connected to him, police said.

When police asked Bellino why he appeared surprised by the seriousness of the investigation, he said, “Because I don’t see what I did wrong in the privacy of my own home,” according to court documents. He told police he clicks on child pornographic images out of curiosity and replied “not necessarily” when asked if that should be illegal.