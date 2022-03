BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of molesting three children was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison.

Joel Santiz, 41, was convicted last year of molesting a 9-year old girl in 2013 and two girls between 10 to 12 from 2019 to 2020.

One of the girls came forward and reported the abuse in August of 2020, prosecutors said. That led to the discovery of the other victims.