BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of molesting two children — including a 5-year-old — was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life in prison.

Shawn Weems Jr., 24, was found guilty of six charges against the victims, according to prosecutors. The other child was 11.

One of the victims reported the molestation in May 2020 and Weems was arrested.

During Monday’s hearing, prosecutor Brad Taconi read a statement written by the mother of the then-5-year–old, describing the stark change in her daughter.

The mother asked how Weems could “inflict so much pain on her little body, so much confusion in her little brain.” Her once joyful child has changed forever, she said, and continues to go through therapy.

Superior Court Judge Charles R. Brehmer told Weems that even if he had discretion to impose a different sentence, he would still give him 25 years to life. The judge said he’s not sure Weems realizes the impact his actions have had, but he certainly heard about it at trial and in the mother’s statement.