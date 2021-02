BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A high speed chase through the city Monday morning ended with the driver crashing into a patrol cruiser.

Police say the driver led officers on a chase just after 4:30 a.m. from East Bakersfield to the west side of town. At one point, officers called off the chase.

Police heard the driver crash into an officer’s car near the Bridge Bible Church on Stockdale Highway. No one was hurt and the driver, identified only as a man, was arrested.