BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Monday upheld three felony gun charges against a man accused of shooting at his adult nephew.

A judge determined there was enough evidence against Benny Laws for the case to proceed to trial on charges of assault with a gun, recklessly discharging a firearm and carrying a loaded gun without registration, according to court records. The next hearing is set for May 25, at which a trial date is expected to be scheduled.

Laws, 40 at the time of his arrest, is free on $25,000 bail, records show. He allegedly fired at his nephew on Feb. 6 at a home on Black Rock Mountain Court in south Bakersfield.