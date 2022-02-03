Charges requested against 2 McFarland officers in shooting that wounded suspect, K-9

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two McFarland police officers may face illegal weapons charges in connection with a shooting where a suspect and K-9 were wounded.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the shooting, is asking that Colin Newhouse and Andrew Galvan each be charged with possession of an assault rifle and possession of a short-barrel rifle, prosecutors say. The investigation was submitted Thursday to the District Attorney’s office for review.

“The Officer Involved Shooting review and the request for charges associated with the officers related to the alleged unlawful weapons possession will each be reviewed in conjunction with each other, and any charges deemed appropriate after full review of the complete incident will be considered at that time,” Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said in an email.

No further details were provided as the case remains under review. It’s unclear if the officers fired the weapons during the incident.

The shooting occurred New Year’s Day following a chase in which a Nissan Altima refused to pull over for McFarland police. Court filings say the car ran stop signs and sped until stopping at East Sherwood Avenue and San Lucas Street.

The driver was identified as Eduardo Figueroa, filings said. He refused to get out of the car.

Officers used a pepper ball launcher but Figueroa remained in the car, the filings say. He opened the door as if he’d leave then shut it.

Axel, a K-9 from the Delano Police Department, was released and “apprehended Figueroa through the open driver’s side door,” filings said.

Figueroa brandished a revolver and fired at least twice, according to the documents. Seven officers returned fire, hitting Figueroa and the car. He dropped the gun, was placed under arrest and taken to a hospital.

Figueroa has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of assault with a firearm on a peace officer, willfully harming a peace officer’s dog, possession of a firearm by a felon and recklessly evading police. He’s held on $2 million bail and due back in court Feb. 16.

Axel was also wounded and police said he was doing “awesome” and recovering.