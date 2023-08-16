BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors on Tuesday declined to file charges against a man arrested on suspicion of murder in a deadly Wasco shooting, citing insufficient evidence, said a District Attorney’s office spokesperson.

The case has been returned to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for more investigation.

Cesar Zarate-Hernandez, 20, was arrested Friday in the shooting death of Jose Eduardo Lopez Delgadillo, 29, according to sheriff’s officials. He was no longer in custody as of Wednesday morning, booking records show.

Delgadillo was shot around midnight on June 26 on Bay Meadow Drive, officials said. He died at the scene.