Charges filed in crash that killed 13-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors have filed a felony charge against a woman involved in a crash that killed a 13-year-old boy in January.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Cristina Moreno-Gonzalez on a charge of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said. She’s also charged with a traffic infraction for allegedly entering an intersection against a red arrow.

Kinzel confirmed the charges were filed in connection with the Jan. 10 crash that killed Nicolas Peterson. The teen and his stepfather were riding a motorcycle that collided with an SUV at the corner of Coffee and Hageman roads.

The stepfather, John Deal, suffered serious injuries, his family said.