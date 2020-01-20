Charges filed against man who allegedly tampered with estranged wife’s car

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Preston McAvinue told his estranged wife that if she didn’t let him see his kids, she could wait and see what happened to her car, a court document says.

The next morning, the driver’s side rear tire fell off her car as she dropped her 8-year-old off at school.

She examined the car and found the lugnuts on both rear wheels had been loosened or removed, according to the document.

McAvinue, already wanted on charges including attempted murder stemming from a November assault, was arrested Jan. 15 and is held on more than $1 million bail in connection with the multiple cases filed against him, according to court records.

In the document, an investigator wrote, “I believe the danger posed to the children and (wife) in having the vehicle tampered with shows the growing danger to the community Preston poses as he continues to abscond. I also believe the issuance of this warrant will show McAvinue was in the Taft area, particularly at (his wife’s) residence during the night to tamper with the vehicle.”

Prosecutors filed charges of willful cruelty to a child, tampering with a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia in the latest case.

McAvinue, 26, is next due in court Tuesday.