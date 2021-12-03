Charges filed against brothers accused in deadly Union Avenue pileup

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors have brought charges against two Madera brothers accused in a 10-vehicle crash on Union Avenue that killed a woman.

Jose Catarino-Reyes, 19, the alleged driver of a pickup that rear-ended a vehicle, causing the pileup, is charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving, hit and run resulting in death or permanent serious injury and driving without a license.

Antonio Catarino-Reyes, 25, is charged as an accessory. It’s alleged he was following his brother and picked him up after the crash, and left the scene.

Antonio Catarino-Reyes was due in court Friday morning for arraignment, and his brother is scheduled for a hearing Dec. 13.

Jose Catarino-Reyes admitted involvement in the Nov. 16 crash at Union Avenue and 21st Street then fleeing the scene, according to a court filing. The brothers were arrested and questioned in Madera the following day.

Fedricia Harrison, 40, the driver of the vehicle rear ended by Jose Catarino-Reyes, died Nov. 19.