BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charges have been dismissed against a man arrested last month in northeast Bakersfield after an investigation found video evidence conflicted with initial reports, according to prosecutors.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said there are no plans to refile the case against Juan Gutierrez. Charges including spousal abuse and assault with a deadly weapon were dismissed Thursday.

Gutierrez, 43, had been accused of pistol-whipping a woman and threatening her with brass knuckles April 12 in the 100 block of Loma Linda Drive. It also was alleged he pointed a gun at a neighbor who confronted him.

Police said Gutierrez ran inside a home and refused to come out. The department SWAT team arrived, and a standoff ended with Gutierrez’s arrest just after midnight.