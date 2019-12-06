Charges dismissed in deadly New Year’s Day stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors have dismissed charges that were filed against two people in connection with a deadly stabbing in Lamont on New Year’s Day.

The charges against Ricardo Tapia and Melissa Avila could be refiled, however, if further investigation warrants it, District Attorney’s office spokesman Joseph Kinzel said.

“The case was dismissed at this point to allow further investigation into the case before it goes to trial,” he said.

Tapia was charged with murder and attempted murder — and Avila with being an accessory — in the death of 38-year-old Luciano Jose Ramos. He was stabbed in the 3800 block of Hall Road and died a week later.

Kinzel said an arrest warrant remains open for Tapia’s son, Ricardo Tapia III, in connection with the stabbing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ricardo Tapia III is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.