Charges dismissed against woman who was accused of assaulting and threatening to kill her father

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors have dismissed charges against a woman who was accused last month of attacking and threatening her father in a drunken rage.

Charges of allowing or causing injury to an elder adult, making threats and vandalism were dismissed Monday against Bethany Ellen Richmond after her father asked the court to drop them, prosecutors said.

The father said Richmond’s behavior that day was an isolated incident and he wasn’t significantly injured, according to prosecutors. He asked the charges be dismissed so Richmond could continue her education out of state.

Richmond, 29, began drinking around 1 p.m. Dec. 27 and, hours later, walked around the neighborhood while intoxicated and yelled at neighbors, according to court documents.

Her father asked her to come back inside, and Richmond struck him about 10 times with a closed fist, the documents said. The father suffered visible injuries.

Richmond told him, “I am going to kill you” as she assaulted him, the father told investigators. She then began to “go crazy” inside the house and punched and kicked a closet door and bedroom door, damaging both.

Richmond also shoved her mother onto a bed and the living room couch, according to the documents. The mother was uninjured.