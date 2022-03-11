BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charges have been dismissed against a man arrested in an online child sex sting after he could not be decisively linked to inappropriate messages sent to a detective posing as a minor, prosecutors say.

Two charges — unlawful communication with a minor and solicitation of a minor for sex — were dismissed Thursday against Leonel Contreras due to insufficient evidence, according to court records.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said the cellphone believed used to send the messages didn’t have the evidence necessary to tie them to Contreras.

“There are no immediate plans to refile, unless or until additional corroborating evidence is developed that more definitively links the suspect to the improper communication,” Kinzel said.

Contreras, 28 at the time, was among six men arrested in the sting conducted in late June.