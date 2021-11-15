Charges dismissed against Bakersfield woman who dragged dog from scooter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charges were dismissed Monday against Elaine Rosa, who once faced a felony animal cruelty charge for dragging a small dog from an electric scooter.

In October of last year Rosa entered a pretrial diversion program in which the criminal case against her was suspended and a number of conditions set in order to have the case dismissed.

Rosa, 39 at the time, sparked outrage when surveillance footage of her dragging a dog from a Bird scooter appeared on social media. The footage showed the animal motionless as the scooter pulled him along streets in Downtown Bakersfield.

A petition calling for felony charges received more than 2,000 responses, and the animal cruelty charge and a misdemeanor charge of failing to provide animal care were filed weeks later.

The dog, Zebra, suffered bloody paws and abrasions but no permanent damage.