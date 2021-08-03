Cellphones to be examined for possible motive in Wasco shooting that killed 5: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s investigators have requested data from cellphones to try to determine a motive in the Wasco shooting that killed five, according to a document.

A court filing says the sheriff’s office has requested data from the suspect’s and victims’ cellphones as they “may reveal the motive for the shootings and homicides.”

Among the phones seized were a pink Samsung, black iPhone and a white iPhone with a black case, according to the filing.

Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr., 41, is the suspect in the July 25 standoff. Killed were Ramirez’s partner, Viviana Ruiz Ramirez, 42, sons Jose Manuel Ramirez III, 24, and Angel Manuel Ramirez, 17, and Deputy Phillip Campas, 35.

Ramirez Jr. was also killed.

Deputy Dizander Guerrero was shot and survived, sheriff’s officials said. Two other deputies were wounded by shrapnel.

Deputies were dispatched around 1 p.m. to a home near 1st Street and Poplar Avenue.

“Dispatch advised there was an open line with a female screaming,” according to the filing. “Shortly after, there were two small juveniles yelling that their father had a firearm. An additional reporting party said someone was on (a) Zoom call from the residence stating their mother and brother were dead.”

Deputies arrived about 1:05 p.m. and were shot at from inside the residence, according to sheriff’s officials. They took cover and called for backup.

A perimeter was set up and nearby residences were evacuated. The sheriff’s SWAT team arrived at 1:12 p.m. and the shooter barricaded himself inside and refused to surrender, officials said.

At 2:53 p.m., believing there were victims still alive in the home in need of medical aid, the SWAT team attempted to enter, sheriff’s officials said. Campas and Guerrero were shot. They were taken to Kern Medical, where Campas was later pronounced dead.

The incident ended around 6:30 p.m. when the gunman climbed to the roof of a residence armed with an AK-47-style rifle and a handgun, according to the sheriff’s office. He was shot and killed.

Two women and two girls escaped from the home unharmed.