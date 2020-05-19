Cellphone of one of two suspects in deadly January stabbing was found at crime scene, reports say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two brothers charged in the stabbing death of a man in January lied about their whereabouts the night of the killing and one of them left his cellphone at the scene of the crime, investigators say in court documents.

Louis Bell, 48, and Dellon Bell, 45, each face life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Dontae Lee.

Officers dispatched to the 1000 block of 30th Street on Jan. 4 found Lee’s body in an alley. He had stab wounds to his face, hands and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s believed he was stabbed late the night before.

A cellphone lay about 10 feet from the body, according to newly released court filings. An analysis of the phone revealed it belonged to Louis Bell.

On Jan. 9, police contacted Louis Bell at his residence on Water Street and saw he had a fixed-blade knife attached to his belt with what appeared to be a small amount of blood on it, the documents say. He told police he and his brother always carry knives.

Louis Bell denied being in the area where the killing occurred and said he hadn’t lost his cellphone. Surveillance footage from a nearby Fastrip, however, showed the Bell brothers riding bicycles in the area the night of the homicide, and data from multiple cellphones placed them in the vicinity of Lee’s killing, the documents say.

Additionally, Louis Bell sent multiple text messages “which illustrate that (the brothers) potentially planned the murder ahead of time,” according to the reports.

Louis and Dellon Bell were arrested March 10 on warrants charging them with murder and each is held on $1 million bail.

They’re next due in court June 23.