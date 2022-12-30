BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern Valley State Prison inmate who died in March was determined to have died by ligature strangulation and his cellmate has been charged with murder, according to reports.

Jorge L. Mendoza, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and assault by a prisoner serving a life sentence. He’s already serving a life term in prison for second-degree murder.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 6.

On the afternoon of March 30, prison staff were conducting a routine security check when they came to the cell housing Mendoza and Juan E. Mendoza, according to reports filed in Superior Court by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The men were not related.

A guard couldn’t see Juan Mendoza and asked where he was. Jorge Mendoza said his cellmate was sleeping and he didn’t want to disturb him, according to the documents.

Guards placed Jorge Mendoza in handcuffs and confined him to a shower area while they investigated. They found Juan Mendoza face down on his bunk, documents said.

“He is cold!” an officer shouted when he examined Juan Mendoza’s body.

Staff began CPR and called an ambulance, which arrived about 22 minutes after officers first checked the cell, according to the reports. A paramedic pronounced Juan Mendoza dead.

Jorge Mendoza refused to speak with investigators, documents said. Photographs were taken of injuries to Juan Mendoza’s face and neck, among other areas.

Juan Mendoza was admitted to CDCR in February 2020 from San Bernardino County with a six-year sentence for second-degree attempted murder and personal use of a dangerous weapon.

Jorge Mendoza was admitted from Monterey County in August 2018 with a life sentence for second-degree murder.