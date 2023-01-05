Cedric Struggs, convicted of murder, robbery and other charges in 1981, could soon be free following Thursday's ruling.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who has served more than 40 years in prison for a gas station robbery in which someone was fatally shot could soon be free after a judge on Thursday granted a petition filed under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule.

Judge Gregory A. Pulskamp ruled the District Attorney’s office could not establish Cedric Struggs was the shooter or a major participant in the killing. Struggs’ murder conviction will be set aside and he will be resentenced Feb. 2 on the underlying robbery charge.

Family members of 60-year-old Struggs were jubilant outside the courthouse, thanking God their loved one will be coming home after decades behind bars.

“I was saying ‘hallelujah,” I was so glad that the judge granted it, it was just a good feeling,” said Doris Shotwell, 80, Struggs’ mother.

Struggs’ younger brother, Edward Shotwell, 48, said they always had faith this day would come. He said they’re looking forward to taking Struggs to different restaurants and experiencing different cultures, plus showing him changes in technology that have occurred since he went away.

“Life is not over,” Edward Shotwell said. “He’s still healthy, he’s still, you know, God allowed him to be safe in there. So he still could have some kind of life, the rest of his life. So I want to make sure he gets that.”

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel called the ruling a disappointment, but said the court followed the change in the law.

Kinzel noted Struggs has repeatedly been denied parole over the years because the state determined he still posed a risk. Because of the legislature, Kinzel said, we now have a situation where a person can be released from custody despite the state considering them a danger.

Struggs was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after participating in the July 16, 1980, robbery of the Hudson Oil gas station. One of Struggs’ co-defendants, Ronald Gene Robinson, pulled a gun and fatally shot Alfred Joe Dishman in the chest. He also shot and wounded another person and shot at but missed a third person.

The law at the time said defendants could be found guilty of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in cases where they weren’t the actual killer but committed a dangerous felony — such as robbery or burglary — that resulted in the death of another person.

In 2019, the law changed and now requires a person to actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder. Otherwise, they can only be prosecuted for the underlying crime, whether it’s robbery, burglary, carjacking or another serious offense.

Between now and the resentencing date, Struggs’ custody credits will be reviewed and it will be determined whether there are any cases picked up while in prison that he’s currently serving time for.