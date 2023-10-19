UPDATE (7 p.m.) — Prison officials said Demetrius Branson, who was reported missing from a Bakersfield reentry program, was captured Thursday evening.

Branson was returned to North Kern State Prison and faces the possibility of escape charges, prison officials said in a release.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is searching for an incarcerated person who “walked away” from the reentry program on Thursday in Kern County.

Officials say Demetrius Branson, 50, was reported missing after removing his GPS device at a DMV around 11 a.m.

CDCR officials describe Branson as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 181 pounds with brown eyes and black and gray hair. He was last seen wearing black gym shorts, a black T-shirt and a black stocking hat.

Branson was admitted from Kern County on April, 24 to serve a four-year, eight-month sentence for grand theft exceeding $950, failure to appear and corporal injury on specific persons.

If you see Branson or have knowledge of his whereabouts contact law enforcement or call 9-1-1.