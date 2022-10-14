BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lieutenant with California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation pleaded no contest Friday to contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex act.

Jose Donaciano Valdez was arrested during an online sex sting in April in which he tried to meet someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl but was actually a law enforcement officer, authorities said. He’s set for sentencing Dec. 7.

A total of 19 people were arrested on suspicion of various offenses during the operation that lasted from April 20 to 23, officials said.