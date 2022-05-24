BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lieutenant with California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has been charged with two felonies in connection with his arrest last month in an online child sex sting, according to court records.

Jose Donaciano Valdez faces charges of contacting and arranging a meeting with a minor to commit a sex offense, according to the Superior Court website. He’s free on $57,500 bail and due back in court May 25.

Valdez allegedly tried to meet someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl at a hotel, authorities said. He had actually been in contact with an undercover officer, officials said.

A total of 19 people were arrested on suspicion of various offenses during the operation lasting April 20 to 23, officials said.